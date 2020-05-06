Jane Sanders Benson
January 23, 1927 ~ May 1, 2020
Reisterstown, MD
Jane Sanders Benson, 93, of Reisterstown, Maryland died May 1, 2020. Born January 23, 1927, in Four Oaks, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Snead Sanders and Grace Bryan Sanders. She was pre-deceased in 2012 by her husband of 64 years, Gilbert Silas Benson. She is survived by four children and five grandchildren: Sande and her husband Bill Dyott and son Jeff Somers of Annapolis; Steve and his wife Celia Stahl and son Luke of Baltimore; Tom and his wife Michelle Marozik and son Otto of Brooklyn, NY; and Bryan and his wife Sue of Glyndon and their daughters Emily, and her husband Michael Hamill of Alexandria, Va., and Grace, and her husband Josh Offutt of Baltimore.
Also survived by a brother, Dr. Phil S. Sanders and his wife Judy of Kinston NC, and sisters-in-law Anna B. Sanders and Julia Sanders Miller. She was pre-deceased by her infant son, Michael, and two brothers, Fletcher Sanders and Tomas B Sanders.
Jane grew up on a farm in rural Johnston county . She graduated from Four Oaks School in 1944 and from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1948 with a degree in mathematics. She and Si (from nearby N.C. State) were college sweethearts. They married after graduation and moved to Si's home state of Maryland. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Due to COVID19, a private funeral will be held at this time. Should friends desire, donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Maryland Food Bank. Please visit https://mdfoodbank.org/donate.
Published in The News and Observer on May 6, 2020.