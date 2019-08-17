Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Stallings Vinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Stallings Vinson Obituary
Jane Stallings Vinson

New Bern

Jane Stallings Vinson of New Bern passed away August 14, 2019.

Jane grew up in Louisburg, NC and was the daughter of Charles and Ina Stallings. She earned a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and worked as a science teacher, social worker, and homemaker. Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong volunteer with various charitable organizations. She loved to read, knit, and travel. She most enjoyed vacations at Emerald Isle with her family.

Jane is predeceased by her husband, Herman, of 42 years.

Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca V. Kirbo and husband Charles of San Antonio, TX and Susan V. Ferioli and husband James of Mahwah, NJ; sisters, Patricia Green of Louisburg, NC, Jonnie Jackson of Damascus, MD and Christine Mohn of Mountain View , MO; grandchildren, Thomas and wife Allison, Jack and Caroline Kirbo, and Matthew and Lisa Ferioli.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Vinson family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now