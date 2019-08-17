|
|
Jane Stallings Vinson
New Bern
Jane Stallings Vinson of New Bern passed away August 14, 2019.
Jane grew up in Louisburg, NC and was the daughter of Charles and Ina Stallings. She earned a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and worked as a science teacher, social worker, and homemaker. Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong volunteer with various charitable organizations. She loved to read, knit, and travel. She most enjoyed vacations at Emerald Isle with her family.
Jane is predeceased by her husband, Herman, of 42 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca V. Kirbo and husband Charles of San Antonio, TX and Susan V. Ferioli and husband James of Mahwah, NJ; sisters, Patricia Green of Louisburg, NC, Jonnie Jackson of Damascus, MD and Christine Mohn of Mountain View , MO; grandchildren, Thomas and wife Allison, Jack and Caroline Kirbo, and Matthew and Lisa Ferioli.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Vinson family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 17, 2019