Jane Kelley Gregory Stephenson



November 28, 1929 - November 13, 2020



Roanoke Rapids



Jane Gregory Stephenson, 90, of Roanoke Rapids, NC, died peacefully in her sleep early Friday, November 13, 2020, with her family at her bedside.



The youngest of four daughters, born in South Georgia, she managed to remain youthful until two months before her death.



She was born Jane Kelley in 1929 to the late Robert Allen and Mabel McCalla Kelley in Tifton, GA. Her lifelong love of newspapers started before she could read, when her father would hand her the comics while he read the daily Gazette.



After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism, she worked as a reporter at the Tampa Times. Jane always recalled writing for the Times as one of the happiest periods of her life.



In 1952, Jane married the late Thomas W. Gregory and they had four children. They initially lived in Halifax in the little house at The Pines before building a home in a new development along with numerous other young couples near Weldon, where their children created many fond memories and lifelong friends.



As soon as her youngest was in kindergarten Jane started working, at first part time, at the Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids. Later she became editor of the Enfield Progress, which became This Week, a weekly paper for Halifax County, where she won a NC Press Association award for investigative reporting.



In the late 1970s, Jane worked as the public information coordinator for Halifax County and then Granville County schools, before moving to Raleigh where she became the head of public information for the NC Department of Public Instruction.



After they dated for many years, Jane and Swain Stephenson married in 1987. They shared many common interests and cultivated a rich social life. They loved to travel, particularly in Europe.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Swain H.N. Stephenson; her daughters Lyn G. Manus (Buddy) of Roanoke Rapids, Janey M. Gregory (Ghany Belmaachi) of Indianapolis, Mary W. Gregory (Carolyn Ogburn) of Marshall, and Nelle H. Gregory (Doug Keefer) of Asheville; Swain's children, Hunter S. Bretzius (Jim) of Havelock, Katherine B. Stephenson of Baltimore, and Anne S. Buresh of Charlotte.



Also eight grandchildren: Jason Spivey (Kori) of Rocky Mount, Ryan Spivey of Nashville, Kelley Poythress of Blowing Rock, Zak Belmaachi of Seattle, Maya and Quinn Keefer of Asheville, and Ann Patterson and Hunt Buresh of Charlotte; four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends who will miss her.



She is preceded in death by her three older sisters whom she dearly loved: Carolyn McKell, Eleanor McKell and Mabel "Sissy" Nelson.







The family is holding a private celebration of her life officiated by the Rev. Ben Duffy of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rev. Ben Duffy's Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 897, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870, or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church cemetery fund, P.O. Box 145, Tillery, NC 27887.



