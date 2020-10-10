Jane McCartney Vrabel



March 2, 1948 - September 25, 2020



Wake Forest, NC



After riding out epic Hurricane Ivan in the Cayman Islands, crewing a catamaran in the Caribbean and going on safari in Kenya, Jane McCartney Vrabel has embarked on her final voyage.



With her three sons, Chris, Nick and Ty at her side, Jane, 72, died peacefully on Sept. 25 after a long battle with bile duct cancer while in hospice care near her home in Wake Forest, NC.



With a ready smile, a contagious laugh, a cute sense of humor and an inquisitive nature, Jane made friends wherever she went. Like her mother, Jane was a strong, positive, happy person who made lifelong friends and fiercely loved her family.



Jane grew up in St. Paul, MN, where she attended Highland Park High School and spent a month each summer at Sherwood Forest Camp in northern Minnesota. Jane graduated from Lake Forest College in 1970 and a year later, married, moved to the Boston area, took a job at a financial services firm and became an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She spent summers with her family on Cape Cod's beaches near their cottage in West Dennis.



Home alone after her boys graduated from high school, Jane visited the Cayman Islands and stayed for years, living through a Category 5 hurricane that the locals still talk about. After returning to the U.S., she moved to Raleigh, NC, where her son Nick lived. Within a few years, her other two sons would join them in North Carolina. When not travelling the world, she loved playing games like mahjong and canasta, collecting antique birdhouses and dancing, especially the West Coast Swing.



Early last year, after her cancer diagnosis, she moved to a new over-55 active adult housing development in Wake Forest, NC, where she quickly became part of a close-knit community. The pandemic and deteriorating health cancelled what would have been her last beach vacation – a week in Charleston, SC, in early August with her sons, her siblings and their families.



Besides sons Christopher (Sarah), Charlotte, Nicholas (Reema), Apex, and Tyler, Chapel Hill, Jane is also survived by her sister Sally (Glenn) Goski, Oakdale MN, brother Jim (Martha), St. Paul MN, and five grandchildren, Carly, Olivia, Layan, Naya, and Yousef.



Memorials are preferred to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or the Audubon Society. There will be a private family celebration of life.



