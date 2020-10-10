1/1
Jane Vrabel
1948 - 2020
Jane McCartney Vrabel

March 2, 1948 - September 25, 2020

Wake Forest, NC

After riding out epic Hurricane Ivan in the Cayman Islands, crewing a catamaran in the Caribbean and going on safari in Kenya, Jane McCartney Vrabel has embarked on her final voyage.

With her three sons, Chris, Nick and Ty at her side, Jane, 72, died peacefully on Sept. 25 after a long battle with bile duct cancer while in hospice care near her home in Wake Forest, NC.

With a ready smile, a contagious laugh, a cute sense of humor and an inquisitive nature, Jane made friends wherever she went. Like her mother, Jane was a strong, positive, happy person who made lifelong friends and fiercely loved her family.

Jane grew up in St. Paul, MN, where she attended Highland Park High School and spent a month each summer at Sherwood Forest Camp in northern Minnesota. Jane graduated from Lake Forest College in 1970 and a year later, married, moved to the Boston area, took a job at a financial services firm and became an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She spent summers with her family on Cape Cod's beaches near their cottage in West Dennis.

Home alone after her boys graduated from high school, Jane visited the Cayman Islands and stayed for years, living through a Category 5 hurricane that the locals still talk about. After returning to the U.S., she moved to Raleigh, NC, where her son Nick lived. Within a few years, her other two sons would join them in North Carolina. When not travelling the world, she loved playing games like mahjong and canasta, collecting antique birdhouses and dancing, especially the West Coast Swing.

Early last year, after her cancer diagnosis, she moved to a new over-55 active adult housing development in Wake Forest, NC, where she quickly became part of a close-knit community. The pandemic and deteriorating health cancelled what would have been her last beach vacation – a week in Charleston, SC, in early August with her sons, her siblings and their families.

Besides sons Christopher (Sarah), Charlotte, Nicholas (Reema), Apex, and Tyler, Chapel Hill, Jane is also survived by her sister Sally (Glenn) Goski, Oakdale MN, brother Jim (Martha), St. Paul MN, and five grandchildren, Carly, Olivia, Layan, Naya, and Yousef.

Memorials are preferred to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or the Audubon Society. There will be a private family celebration of life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
I knew Jane and considered her my good friend while our sons were in high school together. The ready smile, infectious laugh and sense of humor described here are true to my memory of Jane. She loved her sons fiercely, and would do anything for them. My hugs go out to you, Chris Nick and Ty (that’s what she called him when we spoke). I wish I had stayed in better touch these past few years. Her warmth and care will be missed.
Chris Cambria
October 9, 2020
Jane and I were classmates at Highland Park Senior High School. We also shared an interest in another classmate who I had a crush on way back then. It’s interesting how that connection brought us closer together. She and I talked at our the fiftieth reunion of our class. I wish I had spent more time getting to know her. I always thought she was a lovely person.
Glynis Burns
Classmate
October 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jane. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
