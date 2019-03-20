Janet Broadhurst Beaman



September 27, 1945 - March 18, 2019



Wilson



Janet Broadhurst Beaman, 73, of Wilson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, March 18, 2019.



A life-long resident of Wilson, Janet was loved and respected by many. She will be remembered for her intelligence and admired for her years of devoted service to Greenfield School, to her church as well as numerous local and state organizations. She was well respected for her calm approach in leadership roles and for her love and guidance to generations of children and young adults.



Janet graduated from Ralph L. Fike High School in 1963, graduated from East Carolina University in 1967 with a B.S. in Mathematics Education, and graduated with a MAEd from East Carolina University in 1971. During her years at East Carolina, she was a member of the Marching Pirate; president of Cotten Hall and chairman of the Women's Judicial Council.



Upon graduation with her B.S. degree, Janet began teaching in the Wilson County schools. Early in her career, she was named "Wilson County Outstanding Young Educator". In 1972, she moved to Greenfield School as a mathematics teacher and went on to become Assistant Headmaster and then served as Headmaster of the school for 25 years, during which time the school grew and prospered under her leadership. Upon her retirement from Greenfield, she was chosen as a member of The Order of the Roundtable, honoring her for decades of commitment and loyalty to the school. Her state-wide reputation grew during her tenure at Greenfield as well and she was elected and selected by many organizations to serve in leadership roles. She served as secretary, vice president, president and then as a member of the advisory board of the North Carolina Association of Independent Schools (NCAIS). She served as board member of the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) and as vice president, president and board member of the Coastal Plain Independent Conference (CPIC). She also served both locally and state-wide as a lead evaluator for AdvancEd, a world-wide educational accrediting agency.



Janet was equally devoted to the First Baptist Church of Wilson. She was a life-long member, serving in many capacities over the years. Deacon, Chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, Chair of Sunday School greeters, Secretary of Senior Adult Council, Program and Chair of Senior Adult Council. She also carefully maintained the weekly Sunday School records, year-in and year-out.



She also dedicated herself to serving the Wilson community throughout the years. Many organizations and clubs benefited from her knowledge and expertise. She was especially proud to serve as the first female president of the Wilson Rotary Club and served for many years as Youth Services Director.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eugene Broadhurst and Janie Reid Broadhurst and niece Cassie Faith Edwards.



She is survived by her loving husband of over 51 years, Thomas Edward Beaman; her son Thomas Edward Beaman, Jr. (Pam); sister Susan Edwards (Robert); sister-in-law Ann Sutton; niece Kamden Holland (Dustin); nephew Grant Edwards (Lauren); niece and nephew-in-law Kathy Morris (Jay), Mark Sutton (Jayne); and many great-nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Joyners Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway W, Wilson. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 311 Nash Street W, Wilson. Funeral followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery, 400 College Street NW, Wilson.



Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Greenfield School, 3351 NC Highway 42 W, Wilson, North Carolina 27893, or the First Baptist Church, PO Box 1467, Wilson, North Carolina 27894.



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary