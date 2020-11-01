1/1
Janet Davis
1951 - 2020
Janet "Gale" Davis

February 19, 1951 - October 28, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Janet "Gale" Davis, loving mother, sister and friend, passed away at her home in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Gale graduated from John W. Ligon High School in 1969. She was known for her quick wit, easy-going attitude, and her kind, compassionate spirit. Her strong commitment to caring for others is reflected in her 35 years of work at Dorothea Dix Hospital. Survivors: Daughters, Dakia Davis of Raleigh, NC and Daria Ervin (deceased); Brothers, Paul Hardy (Cyndie) of Apex, NC, Dennis Hardy (Margie) of TX, and Joe Nathan Hardy (Genetta) of Smithfield, NC. Arrangements entrusted to Lea Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 120 Prospective Ave., Raleigh, NC. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church (7215 Six Forks Road, NC 27615) to support the food pantry, one of Gale's favorite causes.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
