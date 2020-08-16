Janet Caldwell Gooding
Chapel Hill
Janet Caldwell Gooding, 87, died peacefully on August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jan had been living with family in Chapel Hill, NC since being flooded out of her home of 40 years in Beaufort, NC by Hurricane Florence.
Jan was born at home in Mt.Vernon, Maine on May 24, 1933 to Helen and Erskine Caldwell. Her father was a writer and social activist through his many books, including "Tobacco Road," "You have Seen Their Faces," and "In search of Bisco." When Jan was still young, Norman Cushman became her devoted stepfather. Helen worked as a journalist and became a beloved storyteller of local renown.
Jan attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and married Guy Vernon Gooding, Jr of Kenansville, NC in 1951. Jan became a full time mother to Guy Erskine "Rufus" and Timothy Lannigan as Guy finished his degree at NCSU.
After his service with the US Army, Guy earned his Master's degree at NCSU, Rebecca Cynthia and Julie Erica joined the family, and Jan discovered the joys of daughters.
At the University of California-Davis, Guy completed his PhD in Plant Pathology and Jan gave us Ann Elizabeth. The family moved back to Raleigh where Jan completed her Bachelor's degree and her Master's in Sociology at NCSU, studying side by side with her children.
Jan settled in Beaufort as a Social Worker and, once he completed his career researching viruses at NCSU, Guy joined her at their homestead on the North River. After retiring from her career with Carteret County Social Services and Neuse River Mental Health, Jan delivered Meals on Wheels, served on the Carteret County Adult Care Community Advisory Committee, and traveled widely with Elderhostel and each grandchild.
Jan was a passionate environmentalist, champion of breastfeeding and women's reproductive rights, voracious reader, avid gardener, and talented cook. Jan dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her pets, especially her cat, Tobey. We admired her independent nature, curiosity about everything, and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise.
Jan is survived by her brother Jay Caldwell of Tucson, AZ and four children: Tim Gooding of Beaufort, Becky Gooding Laskody (Lee) of Chapel Hill, Julie Gooding Hasty (Michael) of Raleigh, and Ann Gooding (Steve Guyan) of Portland, Maine.
Her grand and greats are Susan Wilkinson (Nate), with Cooper Guy and Emma "Junie" of Raleigh; Andrew Gooding Smith of Raleigh; Lisa Caldwell Foxworth (Rick), with James of Raleigh; Mary Gaunce (Calvin) with Clark of Zebulon; Bryan Gooding (Abby) of Duncan, SC; and Elijah "Kody" Laskody of Chapel Hill.
Jan was predeceased by her husband Guy, son Rufus, daughter-in-law Arleen, and brothers, Erskine and Dabney.
A memorial service for Jan will be held Saturday, August 22 at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends after the service at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carteret County Public Library, SPCA or your favorite charity
(Jan contributed to dozens).