PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Janet Owens


1933 - 2019
Janet Owens Obituary
Janet Daughtery Owens

November 24, 1933 - December 18, 2019

Smithfield

Janet Daughtery Owens, age 86, died Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at her home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Parrish Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Surviving are her husband, of over 66 years, Elmer L. Owens; sons, Leon Owens and wife Judy of Winterville and Jon Owens and wife Jennifer of Selma; daughter, Tammy Hunt of Smithfield; two grandchildren, Brook Mitchell, husband Josh and their children Sophie and Carter all of Winterville and Reid Owens, wife Jess and their children Henry, Edith and Nathaniel all of Danville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 116 Britt Street, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 19, 2019
