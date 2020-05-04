Janet Graham Poteat



June 10, 1937-May 3, 2020



Chapel Hill



Janet Graham Poteat passed peacefully on May 3. Janet was a long time resident of Chapel Hill. She was the daughter of James Carey Graham and Mavis Faulk Graham of Sanford, NC.



Janet was educated at Grainger High School in Kinston, NC and Sanford Business College, Sanford, NC. She worked at UNC-Chapel Hill for forty years retiring from Davis Library.



Janet was predeceased by her husband, John Franklin Poteat, parents and a sister, Jean Graham Anderson. She is survived by two sons, John (Jay) F. Poteat, II (Grace) and Mark A. Poteat both of Chapel Hill. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Max, Graham, Olivia, Davis, and Kayden all of Chapel Hill; two sisters, Brenda Graham Dowling of Chapel Hill, NC and Kay Graham Key of Sanford, NC, one brother James C. Graham, Jr., of Roper, NC, and two sisters-in-law, Adele Cornacchio of Carrboro and Rita Sisk of Morganton, NC.



Janet was a member of the University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill where she taught Sunday School and served on several church committees.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the University Presbyterian Church, PO Box 509 Chapel Hill NC 27514 or Davis Library, UNC – Chapel Hill, PO Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309. A private family service will be held in the church garden.



