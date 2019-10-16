|
|
Janice Baker Earnhardt
August 13, 1939 - October 14, 2019
Raleigh
Janice "Jan" Baker Earnhardt, aged 80, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019. Jan was the daughter of the late Johnny Baker and Ollie Shearon. She was born in Franklin County, NC on August 13, 1939. After finishing high school in Bunn, NC, Jan moved to Raleigh and continued her education. She took great pride in her career working as the personal secretary to the 65th Governor of NC, Terry Sanford. Later in her career, she was a licensed real estate agent and broker.
Jan's faith, family, especially her grand kids, and friends were her passion and delight. She loved music, dancing, entertaining, and playing any board or card game. She was an avid tennis player and had an eye for interior decorating and antique furniture collecting.
Jan's strength and kindness touched the hearts of all of us who knew her. Her beautiful smile will be dearly missed, and she will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn Young; and three of her beloved nieces, Sherri, Joy, and Rhonda.
Jan is survived by her daughter, Nikki Aldrich (husband, Noah and their daughter, Ava) of San Diego, CA; her son, Charles Earnhardt, Jr. (wife, Kim and their four children, Audrey, Charles III "Trey", Layla, and Dalton) of Raleigh, NC; her sister, Carolyn Mullen (Gene) of Bunn, NC; and her many nieces and nephews including Diane Batchelor, Phama Johnston, Mann Mullen, and Ted Mullen.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Jan's name to the Raleigh Rescue Mission. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019