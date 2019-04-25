|
|
Janice Geneva Jenkins Cox
Sanford
Janice Geneva Jenkins Cox, 75, died surrounded in God's beauty of a warm spring day in Sanford, NC on Tuesday, April 23rd.
The funeral will be conducted at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford at 2PM on Saturday, April 27th. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford from 5-7PM Friday, April 26th.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019