Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3434
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Boles Funeral Home
1150 Fire Tower Road
Sanford, NC 27330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice G. Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice G. Cox Obituary
Janice Geneva Jenkins Cox

Sanford

Janice Geneva Jenkins Cox, 75, died surrounded in God's beauty of a warm spring day in Sanford, NC on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The funeral will be conducted at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford at 2PM on Saturday, April 27th. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford from 5-7PM Friday, April 26th.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now