Janice Smith Lytle



July 31, 1953 - April 30, 2019



Moncks Corner, SC



Janice Smith "Neecy" Lytle, 65, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, entered into the presence of the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born to Arnold and Letha Smith (Bullock) in Winston-Salem, NC on July 31, 1953. The second of three girls, most of her childhood was spent in North Carolina and she was a graduate of Saint Mary's School in Raleigh. After briefly attending the College of Charleston in South Carolina and becoming a member of the Tri Delta sorority, she married Ensign Thomas Eugene Lytle III in 1970. Their union produced two daughters, Katherine Page and Jennifer Dennis. A dedicated Navy and later Air Force wife, Neecy devoted herself to being an outstanding mother and active supporter of her husband's career. Tom's 30-year military service saw the family move over 12 times and she taught her girls to view every move, as traumatic as they were, as an adventure. She loved the ocean, eating seafood, and Westies. Never was there a mother who loved her daughters more. She loved the Lord and was a committed Christian from the age of 15. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Col. Thomas E. Lytle III, her sisters, Jennifer Counihan of Columbus, MS and Cynthia Auten of Wilmington, NC, her daughters Katherine Collins of Fredericksburg, VA and Jennifer Krenzer of Burlington, NC. Mrs. Lytle's visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019. Her graveside funeral service will follow on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Beaufort National Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019