Janice Rollins
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Little Rollins

December 27, 1937 - May 25, 2020

Garner

Janice Little Rollins, age 82, of Garner, formerly of Selma, passed away at her home on May 25, 2020. Born in Johnston County on December 27, 1937, she was the loving daughter of the late Oscar and Louise Atkinson Little. Her husband, who she cherished dearly, was the late Dr. Ted R. Rollins. Janice was a retired teacher in the Wake County Public School System, served on the Wake County Historic Preservation Commission and was a member of First Baptist Church in Garner.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 2:00 pm in Selma Memorial Gardens in Selma with Rev. Travis Tobin officiating. The family will receive friends at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma from 1-2 pm, just prior to the service.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Nan Rollins of Garner; her brother, James Little and wife Ann of Coats; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janice's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.

In consideration of the Covid virus situation, the family asks that everyone use the normal recommended precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Parrish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Selma Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved