Janice Little Rollins
December 27, 1937 - May 25, 2020
Garner
Janice Little Rollins, age 82, of Garner, formerly of Selma, passed away at her home on May 25, 2020. Born in Johnston County on December 27, 1937, she was the loving daughter of the late Oscar and Louise Atkinson Little. Her husband, who she cherished dearly, was the late Dr. Ted R. Rollins. Janice was a retired teacher in the Wake County Public School System, served on the Wake County Historic Preservation Commission and was a member of First Baptist Church in Garner.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 2:00 pm in Selma Memorial Gardens in Selma with Rev. Travis Tobin officiating. The family will receive friends at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma from 1-2 pm, just prior to the service.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Nan Rollins of Garner; her brother, James Little and wife Ann of Coats; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janice's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
In consideration of the Covid virus situation, the family asks that everyone use the normal recommended precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 29, 2020.