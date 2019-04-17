Home

Janice Theresa Pucheu


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Theresa Pucheu Obituary
Janice Theresa Federico Pucheu

Baton Rouge, LA

Janice Theresa Federico Pucheu died at the age of 81 on April 11th, at the end of a long and difficult illness. She is preceded in death by her son, Pierre Gerard Pucheu (1963) and her husband Clarence Gerald Pucheu (1933-1997). She is survived by her daughter Cherie M. Pucheu-Haston and son-in-law Carroll Chris Haston, her two beloved cats Marcus and Little Girl, and her brother Terry R. Federico.

A brief memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street in Baton Rouge, LA. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory should be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2019
