Janice Theresa Federico Pucheu
Baton Rouge, LA
Janice Theresa Federico Pucheu died at the age of 81 on April 11th, at the end of a long and difficult illness. She is preceded in death by her son, Pierre Gerard Pucheu (1963) and her husband Clarence Gerald Pucheu (1933-1997). She is survived by her daughter Cherie M. Pucheu-Haston and son-in-law Carroll Chris Haston, her two beloved cats Marcus and Little Girl, and her brother Terry R. Federico.
A brief memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street in Baton Rouge, LA. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory should be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2019