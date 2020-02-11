Home

Janice Whittington Obituary
May 6, 1938 - February 6, 2020

Talmo

Janice Marie Chamberlain Whittington, age 81, of Talmo passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Janice loved her family and her dog Bailey. She never stopped striving to be the best she could be. Wherever her interest was, she pursued with passion. She was a talented painter, loved gardening, loved the ocean and many, many dogs in her lifetime. She was a long time resident of Georgia but her roots and family were in North Carolina. She is predeceased in death by her parents Louie Chamberlain and Sallie Farr, also three brothers Larry Chamberlain, Phillip Chamberlain, and Dennis Chamberlain and her former husband Larry Zimmerman. Survivors include her husband Gene Whittington; two children, David Wayne Cates of Durham, NC; daughter Dina Honeycutt of Stem, NC; two sisters Diane Carrol of Rougemont, NC, Susan Pearce of Durham, NC. No services will be held at this time. Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020
