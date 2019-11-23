Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA 23944
(434) 676-8281
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Millbrook United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Ali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Catherin Ali


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Catherin Ali Obituary
Janie Catherine Bishop Ali

April 8, 1930 - November 9, 2019

Raleigh, NC

Janie Catherine Bishop Ali, passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 in Kenbridge VA. She was born in Durham, NC and is preceded by her husband Jafar Ali.

Janie graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a BS in nursing. She loved caring for others during her 58 years of nursing.

Janie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her five children, Catherine Ali Stone (George), Lea Ali Edmondson (Mark), Ahmad Ali, Miriam Ali DiMond (Mitch), and BJ Ali. Her seven grandchildren Jafar Hardy Stone, Gatley Stone, Connerly Stone, Samuel Edmondson, Amelia Grace Ali, Abigail Ali, Mitchell DiMond.

Memorial Service will be held at Millbrook United Methodist Church on Sunday December 1, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -