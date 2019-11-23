|
Janie Catherine Bishop Ali
April 8, 1930 - November 9, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Janie Catherine Bishop Ali, passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 in Kenbridge VA. She was born in Durham, NC and is preceded by her husband Jafar Ali.
Janie graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a BS in nursing. She loved caring for others during her 58 years of nursing.
Janie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her five children, Catherine Ali Stone (George), Lea Ali Edmondson (Mark), Ahmad Ali, Miriam Ali DiMond (Mitch), and BJ Ali. Her seven grandchildren Jafar Hardy Stone, Gatley Stone, Connerly Stone, Samuel Edmondson, Amelia Grace Ali, Abigail Ali, Mitchell DiMond.
Memorial Service will be held at Millbrook United Methodist Church on Sunday December 1, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019