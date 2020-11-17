1/1
Janie E. Merritt
Janie E. Merritt

September 3, 1930 - November 15, 2020

Louisburg

Janie Conn Edwards Merritt, 90, died peacefully Sunday morning at Louisburg Nursing Center. She was born in Franklin County, daughter of the late Frank and Annie Beatrice Conn Edwards. She was preceded in death her husband of 67 years, Ollie Morrison Merritt and her brother, William Edwards.

Janie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked at Burlington Industries/Wake Finishing, Rowe Chevrolet and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department until her retirement.

A graveside service will be held 11 am Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Janie is survived by her daughters, Toni Merritt Davis and husband, Al of Richmond, VA., and Terri Merritt Land and husband, Sam and a grandson, Jason Merritt Land, all of Louisburg; sister, Sue Younkin of Durham; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Julie Edwards of Safety Harbor, FL., several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4246 US 401 N., Louisburg, NC 27549.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
