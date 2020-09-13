Janie Lee Austin



August 26, 1930 - September 6, 2020



Goldsboro & Raleigh, NC



Janie Lee Austin, born of Luther and Mozella Austin in Goldsboro, NC on August 26, 1930 passed away peacefully on Sunday September 6, 2020 at 11:35am at the Litchford Nursing Home in Raleigh, NC.



Over 78 years ago Janie Austin dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the young age of 12 in 1943.



Janie Graduated high school at Goldsboro High School and went to college and received her Bachelors degree at N.C. A&T and her Masters degree at UNC Chapel Hill majoring in Music. Janie was an educator for 35 years and retired in Goldsboro, NC. Janie also taught music and loved children.



Janie Lee Austin is preceded in death by her parents Luther and Mozella Austin, her son Luther Brooks, her two sisters Mary Tate, Gladys A Byers, and her brother Robert L Austin, Sr.



Janie Lee Austin is survived by her two daughters Janie Shaw of Elberton, GA, Cassandra Stewart of Raleigh, NC, her 7 Grandchildren Luther Brooks Jr and Crystal Brooks both of Buffalo, NY, Charles Shaw Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Herbert Suggs Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Tamekia Suggs of Raleigh, NC, and Tamira Nickerson of Gainesville, GA and Kimberly Shaw of Atlanta, GA and 11 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews and friends.



"Do not be amazed at this, because the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out…" John 5:28,29



Zoom Memorial Service will be held onThursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00am



