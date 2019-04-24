Janie May Greer



August 19, 1937 - April 22, 2019



Raleigh



Our Mother, Sister and friend, Janie Greer passed away peacefully in her home on Monday April 22, 2019. Janie was surrounded by her son Andrew Paul Greer of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and her sister Betty Jo May residing with Janie in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born on August 19, 1937 in McAndrews, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Frennie May and Betty Perry May and wife of the late Paul Leon Greer.



Her brother Chester May of Huntsville, Alabama along with Betty Jo May are the survivors of their parents 13 children.



The countless lives that Janie has touched are strengthened by the passage of her conviction, sincerity, honesty and love. A Memorial Celebrating the life of Janie Greer will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Friday, April 26 from 6 PM until 8 PM. Services follow 2:00 PM Saturday at the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park with a gathering to follow at Janie Greer's residence in Raleigh.



Though we may be saddened by our loss, we rejoice with Janie in her passage home. A full tribute may be found at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary