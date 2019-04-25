Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park
Janie May Greer


Janie May Greer Obituary
Janie May Greer

August 19, 1937 - April 22, 2019

Raleigh

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Friday, April 26th from 6 PM until 8 PM. A Celebration of Janie Greer's Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, with a gathering to follow at her residence in Raleigh.

Though we may be saddened by our loss, we rejoice with Janie in her passage home. A full tribute and online guestbook at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019
