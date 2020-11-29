Janie Puryear
August 28, 1934 - November 24, 2020
Knightdale, North Carolina - Janie Hocutt Puryear, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born August 28, 1934 in Johnston County to the late William Douglas Hocutt and Beulah Thorne Hocutt. Janie graduated from Rolesville High School in 1954.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main Street, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow at Old Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Surviving: sons: Allen Puryear, Daryl Puryear (Kristy); grandchildren: Allison Puryear, Sierra Puryear, Blake Pennington, Bayleigh Puryear, Bodie Puryear; sister, Stella Reaid Boykin (Jesse).
In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Mikkelsen Puryear and sister, Ann Hocutt Boyette.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
.
