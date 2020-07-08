Janie Sigmon Leonard
Raleigh
Janie Sigmon Leonard passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 in Raleigh, NC after an unexpected stay at Rex Hospital. She was born December 27, 1942, in Claremont, NC to the late Eulan Eugene Sigmon and Mary Nell Little Sigmon.
After graduating from Bunker Hill High School in Catawba County, she attended Appalachian Teachers College (now Appalachian State University) until she married her beloved Bruce Gill Leonard and moved to Memphis, TN. They were married 57 years before Bruce's passing in October 2019. Bruce and Janie raised 3 children in Raleigh, NC, all surviving, Alaric "Larry" Leonard, Lisa Leonard Carlay, (husband, Mark) and Andrew Leonard (wife, Angie). Janie is also survived by her brother, Timothy Sigmon of Catawba, NC and 4 grandchildren, Casey Carlay, Nicholas Carlay, Reid Leonard, and Evan Leonard.
Janie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a calming way about her and always stopped to listen when someone needed to talk. Janie was active in the lives of her growing children, whether it was being a scout leader or hauling kids to soccer, baseball and track practices. During those years she was a substitute teacher. She also was part owner of the Calico Cat craft shop in Raleigh for several years. Later she worked many years for Drs. Thornhill and Thornhill. As a longtime member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, she was active in the Cameron King (now Wesleyan) Sunday School Class and Circle No. 7.
A celebration of life service for Bruce and Janie will be held later when circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church (2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh NC 27608) or the Alzheimer's Association
(225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Condolences welcome at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC.