1/1
Janie S. Leonard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janie Sigmon Leonard

Raleigh

Janie Sigmon Leonard passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 in Raleigh, NC after an unexpected stay at Rex Hospital. She was born December 27, 1942, in Claremont, NC to the late Eulan Eugene Sigmon and Mary Nell Little Sigmon.

After graduating from Bunker Hill High School in Catawba County, she attended Appalachian Teachers College (now Appalachian State University) until she married her beloved Bruce Gill Leonard and moved to Memphis, TN. They were married 57 years before Bruce's passing in October 2019. Bruce and Janie raised 3 children in Raleigh, NC, all surviving, Alaric "Larry" Leonard, Lisa Leonard Carlay, (husband, Mark) and Andrew Leonard (wife, Angie). Janie is also survived by her brother, Timothy Sigmon of Catawba, NC and 4 grandchildren, Casey Carlay, Nicholas Carlay, Reid Leonard, and Evan Leonard.

Janie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a calming way about her and always stopped to listen when someone needed to talk. Janie was active in the lives of her growing children, whether it was being a scout leader or hauling kids to soccer, baseball and track practices. During those years she was a substitute teacher. She also was part owner of the Calico Cat craft shop in Raleigh for several years. Later she worked many years for Drs. Thornhill and Thornhill. As a longtime member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, she was active in the Cameron King (now Wesleyan) Sunday School Class and Circle No. 7.

A celebration of life service for Bruce and Janie will be held later when circumstances allow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church (2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh NC 27608) or the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).

Condolences welcome at www.brownwynneraleigh.com. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved