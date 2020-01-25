|
|
Jason Marcus Lanier
June 20, 1979 - January 21, 2020
Zebulon
Jason Marcus Lanier, 40 died Tuesday January 21, 2020 from injuries sustained in a single car accident in Clayton, NC. Jason was born on June 20, 1979 to Tim and June Lanier. Jason was a lifelong resident of Eastern Wake County and Johnston County.
Jason is survived by his wife Rhonda Lanier of the home, his two children Preston Lanier and Karis Lanier of Clayton, his mother June Lanier of Zebulon, brother Josh Lanier (Donna) of Knightdale, his uncle Gerald Lanier (Gina) of Zebulon, aunt, Cheryl Lanier of Zebulon, nieces and nephews- Greyson Lanier, Taylor Rolison, Kayleigh Rolison, and Logan Rolison, a host of cousins, and many beloved family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Tim Lanier, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 PM on Sunday January 26th at Zebulon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the Parlor of the church prior to the service from 1:00- 2:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church, PO Box 366 Zebulon NC, 27597.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St.., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 25, 2020