Javan Howard "Pete" Rogers
December 10, 1924 - February 13, 2020
Bear Grass
Javan Howard "Pete" Rogers, 95, of Bear Grass went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1924 to the late Effie Green Rogers and Javan Rogers. Pete and Rhoda Peel were married in 1952. Pete was a chemical salesman for Coastal Chemicals of Greenville, NC. and retired from there. He served as Mayor of Bear Grass for 34 years and was a life long member of the Bear Grass Ruritan Club. He was also a member of the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church.
Pete is survived by his wife Rhoda Faye Peel Rogers; daughters, Helen Timmler of Bear Grass and Anne Cox and husband Chip of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother Eugene Rogers of Williamston; grandchildren Will Cox of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Elizabeth Cox of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Memorials may be made to the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 E. Bear Grass Rd. Bear Grass, NC. 27892.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, February, 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC in Williamston. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020