Jay Davis Massey



April 22, 1926 - July 12, 2020



Black Mountain, North Carolina



Jay Davis Massey, 94, passed away July 12, 2020. She was born April 22, 1926, daughter of the late E.J. and Jesse Davis. She is survived by her only daughter Kathryn Curran and partner Charles Myers, grandchildren Matthew Schooley and wife Rachel Schooley, Erick Schooley and wife April Jones, great grandchildren Lucas Schooley, Genevieve Schooley, William Schooley, sister Jean Davis Burrows, and nieces Linda Helms and Karen Kinney. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Wilbur K. Massey, sister Juanita Davis, and son in law James F. Curran.



She received her Bachelor's degree from Meredith College, and her Masters degree from NYU. A lifelong educator, she returned to Meredith College in Raleigh, NC in the late 1950's as Athletic Director heading the Department of Physical Education, retiring in 1992. From a young age she expressed a passion for competition and athletics that she carried throughout her entire life. She was a compassionate wife, mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over sixty years, doing volunteer work for the church after retirement. "Mighty Mouse" showed a determination that was energetic (fiery) and strong, characteristic with the generation in which she was born and allowed her to rise above her humble beginnings.



Jay was a Raleigh resident that spent the last five years of her life in Black Mountain, NC in close proximity to her daughter. Her independent competitive drive, love of team sports and determination lead her life until the end. Her Raleigh, Asheville and Black Mountain pickleball friends and team-mates have honored her with the highest of compliments. "She was a tiny woman who appeared shy and demure, but when play began you were aware of her feisty nature, great enthusiasm, competitive spirit, and a classically beautiful forehand and backhand tennis swing!" "She was truly an inspirational 94."



With the COVID situation and our desire to ensure safety to our friends and family members, the family has chosen a private burial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store