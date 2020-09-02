1/1
Jayne Smallwood
1942 - 2020
Jayne Howell Smallwood

June 6, 1942 - August 29, 2020

Cary

Jayne Howell Smallwood, 78, died August 29, 2020 at Searstone retirement community in Cary, NC where she resided in their assisted living facility. She passed due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Apex, NC on June 6, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Mr. Wilbur Lee Howell and Mrs. Annie Lynn Cash Howell of Apex, NC.

Preceding her by 13 years in death was her husband of 43 years James Rodgers Smallwood. The couple were high school sweethearts who continued to court each other through college until their marriage in 1964.

Mrs. Smallwood was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with Bachelors of Science degree in Medical Technology (now Clinical Laboratory Science). Having a life membership in the General Alumni Association, she was a true Carolina fan and supporter. She enjoyed watching college basketball and football always rooting for her team.

Following the graduation of her husband from NC State University they moved to Salisbury, MD where Mr. Smallwood began a long career with Perdue Farms Inc., and Mrs. Smallwood began her "career" as a corporate wife. A role she was proud of, often referring to her job as "Mrs. Jim Smallwood." She enjoyed planning and being hostess of many parties.

At the age of 10 Mrs. Smallwood accepted Christ as her savior and was baptized, and so began her lifelong devotion to the Christian faith. Mrs. Smallwood served her Lord through a variety of ministries including teaching Adult Sunday School, Discipleship Training, and a variety of mission studies. She also served on committees, the Church Council, and her love of music and playing the piano led her to direct the Children's Choir. In 2006, Mrs. Smallwood became a Deacon at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church in Cary, NC.

Mrs. Smallwood is survived by daughters, Jennifer Lynn, her children Aadam Saiful and Aania Lynn of Luedenscheid Germany; Jeanne Louise, her husband Matthew Collier, and their son, Jonah Lee, of Apex, NC.

A brother, Wilbur Lee Howell, Jr. preceded her in death.

The family will receive guests at 10:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Apex Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Apex Cemetery, 100 Upchurch St. Apex, NC 27502.

Memorial may be made to UNC-Chapel Hill, Department of Clinical Laboratory Science, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309, or Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607, transitionslifecare.org/donate

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Apex Funeral Home
