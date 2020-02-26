|
J.D. Umstead
Jan. 21, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2020
Garner
J.D. Umstead, 93, died Monday at his home. He was born in Granville County on January 21, 1927, to Jethro David Umstead and Rosa Fowler Umstead. He was employed and retired from N.C. Products. J.D. served his country in the US Army in Germany during WWII.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline (Polly) King Umstead; son, Steve Umstead and wife, Sheree Donley Umstead of Greenville, NC; daughter-in-law, Susan Morrison Umstead of Raleigh; six grandchildren, Sarah Walker (Chris) of Raleigh, Kelsey Jernigan (Edward) of Chapel Hill, Garrett Umstead (Morgan) of Wake Forest, Olivia Umstead of Greenville , Jake Umstead of Raleigh and Sawyer Umstead of Charleston, SC; five great grandchildren, Hattie Walker, Grace and Williams Jernigan, Graham Umstead and Skyler Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Garry King Umstead and sister, Lois Wright of Indiana.
J.D. was a loyal member of Garner United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the James Auman Sunday School Class.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to all of J.D.'s caregivers who were so devoted to him and Polly.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Garner United Methodist Church with visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to GUMC, 201 Methodist Dr., Garner, NC 27529.
Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020