Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
6628 Good Hope Church Rd
Cary, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
6628 Good Hope Church Rd
Cary, NC
Jean Anderson Nance Obituary
Jean Anderson Nance

March 23, 1935 - February 7, 2019

Cary

Jean Anderson Nance, 83, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Mrs. Nance was born on March 23, 1935 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey to Charles Mehler and Jenetta Cooke Mehler.

Mrs. Nance was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Wiley Nance; sons: Robert Anderson (Katrina) of Garner, and James Anderson (Kelly) of Sparta, WI; brother: Charles Mehler, Jr. (Julie) of New Jersey; sister: Patricia Raymond of New Jersey; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC 27519. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Expansion Fund of Good Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019
