Jean Strickland Barger



May 15, 1935 - February 25, 2019



Raleigh



Jean was born in Sampson County May 15, 1935 to Egbert and Elsie Strickland, whom she was preceded in death. She is survived by her husband Kelly Barger of 61 years; son Kevin of Garner (Gayle), son Kyle of Raleigh (Amy), daughter Kim McMillan of Virginia Beach (Dan), sisters Faye McLamb (Berry), Becky Davis (Barry), and Dewanda Kay Matthis (Jesse) and six grandchildren: Beau, Brenna, Justin, Jessica, Brooke and Katie whom she cherished and were her pride and joy.



Jean was a homemaker who raised her family in Raleigh. She was a charter member of St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. She enjoyed her church bridge group she played with for many years and their friendships. Jean was an avid volunteer and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports and activities.



A joint service will be held for both Kelly and Jean Friday, March 1 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Visitation at 11:00 AM and Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.



The family would like to thank the Capital Nursing and Rehab staff for her brief stay and her friends at SunRise Assisted Living and Bob Connick her in-home caretaker prior to her move to SunRise. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary