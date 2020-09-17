1/1
Jean Cockrell Boddie
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Carolyn Cockrell Boddie

September 9, 1931 - September 15, 2020

Rocky Mount

Jean Carolyn Cockrell Boddie passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. Jean was born August 9, 1930, the only child of the late William L. Cockrell and Bluma White Cockrell of Rocky Mount, NC. She was the devoted and loving wife of 69 years to Benjamin Mayo Boddie, Sr., who predeceased her in March 2020. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Nicholas Bunn Boddie, Jr. and sister-in-law, Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer.

Jean graduated from Rocky Mount High School as a member of the Class of 1948 and attended Greensboro Women's College before marrying her high school sweetheart, Mayo Boddie on New Year's Eve 1950. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount.

Jean and Mayo had three sons of whom she was most proud and who gave her much joy. She loved her family and one of her greatest enjoyments in life was traveling with Mayo but was most content at home. She held close to her heart the many wonderful and lasting memories they made and shared as a family.

Jean was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her close-knit circle of friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor which made her delightful company to many. She had an eye for beauty and was very instrumental in the restoration of Mayo's ancestral home, Rose Hill.

Jean is survived by her beloved sons Mayo Boddie, Jr., Bill Boddie and wife Kim, Mike Boddie and wife Mary Ann. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ann McLean Boddie, Jean Blair Hansen (Brandon), Liz Boddie (David Kabler), Betty Boddie, Bill Boddie, Jr. (Laura), Bunn Boddie (Paula), Pen Boddie, Carolyn Boddie and Olivia Boddie.

She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Connor, Will, Austin and Emily Braswell, Sylvie and Anna Hansen, Max Kabler, Dakota Compito, Tripp Boddie, Lillie, Willow and Rosie Boddie.

The family extends a sincere and heartfelt "thank you" to longtime friend and caregiver Georgianna Moody, also Malinda Lynch, Mary Pittman, Marilyn Staton and UNC Nash Hospice and Palliative Care staff for their loving care of Jean.

A private burial will take place at the family cemetery at Rose Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Department of Otolaryngology, 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516; Duke Eye Center, Macular Research, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701; or UNC Nash Hospice and Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 451-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved