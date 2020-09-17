Jean Carolyn Cockrell Boddie
September 9, 1931 - September 15, 2020
Rocky Mount
Jean Carolyn Cockrell Boddie passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. Jean was born August 9, 1930, the only child of the late William L. Cockrell and Bluma White Cockrell of Rocky Mount, NC. She was the devoted and loving wife of 69 years to Benjamin Mayo Boddie, Sr., who predeceased her in March 2020. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Nicholas Bunn Boddie, Jr. and sister-in-law, Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer.
Jean graduated from Rocky Mount High School as a member of the Class of 1948 and attended Greensboro Women's College before marrying her high school sweetheart, Mayo Boddie on New Year's Eve 1950. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount.
Jean and Mayo had three sons of whom she was most proud and who gave her much joy. She loved her family and one of her greatest enjoyments in life was traveling with Mayo but was most content at home. She held close to her heart the many wonderful and lasting memories they made and shared as a family.
Jean was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her close-knit circle of friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor which made her delightful company to many. She had an eye for beauty and was very instrumental in the restoration of Mayo's ancestral home, Rose Hill.
Jean is survived by her beloved sons Mayo Boddie, Jr., Bill Boddie and wife Kim, Mike Boddie and wife Mary Ann. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ann McLean Boddie, Jean Blair Hansen (Brandon), Liz Boddie (David Kabler), Betty Boddie, Bill Boddie, Jr. (Laura), Bunn Boddie (Paula), Pen Boddie, Carolyn Boddie and Olivia Boddie.
She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Connor, Will, Austin and Emily Braswell, Sylvie and Anna Hansen, Max Kabler, Dakota Compito, Tripp Boddie, Lillie, Willow and Rosie Boddie.
The family extends a sincere and heartfelt "thank you" to longtime friend and caregiver Georgianna Moody, also Malinda Lynch, Mary Pittman, Marilyn Staton and UNC Nash Hospice and Palliative Care staff for their loving care of Jean.
A private burial will take place at the family cemetery at Rose Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Department of Otolaryngology, 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516; Duke Eye Center, Macular Research, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701; or UNC Nash Hospice and Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
