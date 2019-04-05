|
|
Jean Denny Ashley
June 4, 1931 - April 4, 2019
Smithfield
Jean Stone Denny Ashley, 87, of Smithfield died Thursday, April 4.
Born June 4, 1931, in Gastonia, she was the daughter of Chief Justice Emery Byrd and Mrs. Bessie Brandt Denny.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at First Baptist Church in Smithfield. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Ashley graduated from Broughton High School in 1949 and Woman's College in Greensboro in 1953. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield for more than 50 years where she taught Sunday School.
Mrs. Ashley was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Wallace Ashley, Jr., their oldest son, Wallace Ashley, III; and a granddaughter, Catherine Rae Ashley.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Jan Faggart Ashley; a son, Emery Denny Ashley, and wife Kim; a son, Thomas Cullen Ashley, and wife Traci; eight grandchildren; Emery Denny Ashley, Jr., and wife Jordan; Sarah Ashley Wheeler, and husband Joseph; Elizabeth Stone Ashley; Wallace Raines Ashley; William Lenoir Ashley; John Brinson Ashley; Thomas Davis Ashley; and James Dasher Ashley; and a great granddaughter, Ellington McCray Ashley.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019