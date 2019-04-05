Home

Underwood Funeral Home
522 South Bright Leaf Boulevard
Smithfield, NC 27577
919-934-8191
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Smithfield, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Smithfield, NC
Jean Denny Ashley Obituary
Jean Denny Ashley

June 4, 1931 - April 4, 2019

Smithfield

Jean Stone Denny Ashley, 87, of Smithfield died Thursday, April 4.

Born June 4, 1931, in Gastonia, she was the daughter of Chief Justice Emery Byrd and Mrs. Bessie Brandt Denny.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at First Baptist Church in Smithfield. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Ashley graduated from Broughton High School in 1949 and Woman's College in Greensboro in 1953. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield for more than 50 years where she taught Sunday School.

Mrs. Ashley was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Wallace Ashley, Jr., their oldest son, Wallace Ashley, III; and a granddaughter, Catherine Rae Ashley.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Jan Faggart Ashley; a son, Emery Denny Ashley, and wife Kim; a son, Thomas Cullen Ashley, and wife Traci; eight grandchildren; Emery Denny Ashley, Jr., and wife Jordan; Sarah Ashley Wheeler, and husband Joseph; Elizabeth Stone Ashley; Wallace Raines Ashley; William Lenoir Ashley; John Brinson Ashley; Thomas Davis Ashley; and James Dasher Ashley; and a great granddaughter, Ellington McCray Ashley.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019
