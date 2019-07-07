Jean Erskine Harris



Raleigh



A beautiful, charming, strong, fun-loving lady has left us. Jean (Jinny) Erskine Harris was born on January 25, 1919. She grew up in Racine, Wisconsin and was the proud daughter of Malcolm and Sally Erskine. On July 28, 1945 she married William C. (Buck) Harris, Jr. and moved to Raleigh. They had a glorious and enviable marriage for 52 years.



Jinny attended Sweet Briar College. She was president of the Junior League, a member of the Colonial Dames, art docent at the NC Museum of Art, especially enjoying taking children though the blind tactile exhibit. She was on the committee to renovate the Memorial Auditorium many years ago. She was a Cub Scout den mother, avid tennis player, tenacious bridge player and a founding member of the Pickwick Book Club.



Most important to her was her family. She was the matriarch of a loving family devoted to each other and all three generationsto come. With Buck and her parents, they created a heavenly spot in northern Wisconsin for their growing family. It is a summer wonderland filled with friends, great times and unforgettable memories. One of many legacies which will be so cherished by her family.



She is survived by her children William C. (Buck) Harris III and wife, Vicki; Malcolm E. Harris and wife, Susan (Dugan) and Sarah F. (Sally) Harris. And her special "dopted" daughter, Mary F. Flanagan. The family lovingly remembers Hazel Buchanan, her special friend. Her grandchildren are William C. (Clint) Harris IV; Malcolm E. (Mac) Harris, Jr.; Carson H. Golden; Julia H. Eghbali; Erskine Buckley (Bucky) Harris and Michael S. Turner. The adorable great-grandchildren are William and Genevieve Harris; Laney, Harris and Meigs Golden; Noor and Aspen Eghbali and Michael Mac Turner. "Upitty" absolutely adored all her grands and greats and she fascinated them.



Our heartfelt gratitude to her caregiving family: Jacyln Boone, Sarah Hogan, Alesha Clax, Stella Taberas, Yenniser Garcia, Cindy Presnell, Menomia Miller, Keri Behr, and Maxine Bell.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church. A reception at the church will follow the service. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607, acknowledging their excellent care.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019