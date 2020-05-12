Jean Patricia Page Edwards
July 31, 1936 - May 9, 2020
Raleigh
Jean Edwards, 83, of Raleigh passed away quietly on Saturday May 9th 2020.
Jean was born in Halifax, NC and is the daughter of the late Mildred Baker Page and William Ellis Page.
Jean was a dedicated daughter, wife and mother. Quick to help, loyal to a fault and full of adventure. There was not an old farm house or dirt road she would not explore. A Lover of animals and people, Jean never met a stranger. Jean expressed her love through her arts and crafts gifting them freely to others.
Jean was also one to give back to the community through her volunteering at Bay Leaf Baptist Church. Jean was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Jean is survived by her husband Reuben B Edwards Jr, sons R Bryan Edwards III and William Page Edwards.
A graveside funeral service will be held in the Bay Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday May 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at shrinershospitalforchildren.org/shc or to Bay Leaf Baptist Church 12200 Bayleaf Church Rd. Raleigh, NC 27614.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC
Published in The News and Observer on May 12, 2020.