Jean Carol Fulcher



January 6, 1940 - May 24, 2020



Raleigh



Jean Carol Fulcher, 80, of Raleigh and formerly of Atlantic, died peacefully in her sleep on May 24, 2020, at her home.



A graveside service at Atlantic Community Cemetery will be announced at a later date.



Jean was born on January 6, 1940 in Atlantic to the late William and Ethel Fulcher. She spent her early years in Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School. She was a former member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church She went on study at East Carolina University before heading to Raleigh to work for Southern Bell. She was proud to be the first female maintenance worker with AT&T in Raleigh.



Jean loved life, to know her was to love her. She loved to talk and had many friends who she kept in touch with over the years. She also enjoyed reading the newspaper to keep informed on local and national events. She especially loved her pet, especially her dog, Pikis and cat, Watkins who meant a lot to her. Jean will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to know her.



She is survived by her sisters, Diane Fulcher and Joyce Fulcher; sister-in-law, Susan Fulcher; cousin and special friends, Riley and Nancy Parker; niece, Elizabeth Algood and husband Tom; nephews, Phillip Raymond Fulcher and William David Fulcher and Michael Bruce Fulcher and wife Saralyn; and special family in Florida and New York.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Fulcher and Ray Fulcher.



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.



