Jean J Godfrey
September 25, 1931 - October 3, 2019
Raleigh
Jean Jones Godfrey, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh surrounded by her three loving children.
She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late James Dewey Jones and Gladys Farrell Jones. She was a graduate of Broughton High School and attended Peace College.
Jean worked as a secretary for several companies, including Kimley-Horn Associates, and was known for her attention to detail and dependability.
She was a cornerstone member of Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, and could often be found serving behind the scenes as a chief cook and coordinator for church meals. Having the heart of a servant, Jean also volunteered her time driving cancer patients to and from their chemo treatments. She would often also stop to buy lunch or pick up medications and groceries for them.
Jean could can, preserve, freeze, and cook anything. Nothing made her happier than to cook large, scrumptious meals for her friends and family. She was asked so often for her recipes that she finally compiled her own recipe book to hand out to anyone who asked. She could also sew, needlepoint, and crochet, often crocheting prayer shawls for the church, and was talented in making any kind of craft. Jean was our "Coupon Queen" and often bragged on what great deals she was able to get at the grocery stores.
In later years as she could not get out much, she enjoyed reading, listening to Bible Broadcast Network on the radio, and watching the Hallmark Channel on TV. She was the ideal mom and was proud of and supported by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother Robert ("Buddy") Jones and her sister Elizabeth Stephens. She is survived by sister Barbara Easley; children David Godfrey (Beth), Susan Williams, and Stuart Godfrey; grandchildren Mattie Brady (Josh), Katelyn Kilgore (George), Christa Seaman (Scott), Jonathan Williams (Jenn), Ashley Gress, Jason Godfrey, Ryan Godfrey, and Mary Godfrey; great-grandchildren Connor Seaman, Parker Seaman, Emma Williams, and Aida Williams; and many special friends (especially the "Thursday lunch bunch").
Services will be held Wednesday, October 9. A graveside service will be held at 10AM at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603 followed by a memorial service at 11:30AM at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church. All are invited immediately following the service to a reception and visitation with the family in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the Connette Scholarship Fund at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4900 Kaplan Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019