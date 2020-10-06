1/1
Jean Gordner
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean Houchens Gordner

July 30, 1933 - October 2, 2020

Mebane

Surrounded by loved ones, Jean Houchens Gordner, passed away Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Mebane, NC.

A family and friend night will be held 7:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary on Tuesday, October 6th. Jean will then be transported to Charlottesville, VA where she will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 10th.

Born and raised in the mountains of Red Hill, Virginia to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis D. Houchens, Jean was a longtime resident of Cary, NC. Jean served many department heads at NIEHS in the Research Triangle Park for most of her career in the federal government. She possessed a strong work ethic and faithful character in all she did. However, providing for her family was always her primary concern. Jean leaves behind a lasting legacy of belief in God. She was an example to her children and late husband of what it meant to serve and live a life of resilient faith. She lived her life as a testament to the grace of God and that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Carol Jenkins; grandchildren, Rachael Mauney, Elizabeth Mauney, Hannah Jenkins, Susanna Gaster, and Daniel Mauney; sister Lois Yoho of Florida; brother Richard Houchens of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
07:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
