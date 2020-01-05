|
Jean Griffith Davies
October 22, 1948 - December 21, 2019
Lexington
Jean Griffith Davies, 71, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. The oldest daughter of Robert and Helen Griffith, Jean was born on October 22, 1948 and grew up in Kentucky. She and her husband Jay met in Maryville, TN and moved to Raleigh in 1975 where they raised their three children. Jean was an avid quilter, fiber artist, and inveterate traveler. In her later years she delighted in the company of her eight grandchildren. Jean was pre-deceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Jay, siblings Robert Griffith of Louisville, KY, Susan (Bob) Hayne of Longwood, FL, Jim (Cynthia) Griffith of Charlotte, NC, Ann (Dan) Dubbel of Anacortes, WA, Rick (Mary Beth) Griffith of Lexington, KY; children John (Jessica) of Washington, DC, Andy (Jen) of McMinnville, OR, and Kate (Russ) Duncan of Fuquay-Varina, NC. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes gifts to the National Quilt Museum of Paducah and the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020