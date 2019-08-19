|
|
Jean Carroll Kaplan
10/23/1933 - 08/17/2019
Garner
Jean Carroll Kaplan, better known as Honey by her family, 85, of Raleigh, NC passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was born in Raleigh, NC on October 3rd, 1933. Honey graduated from Broughton High School. She was married to Carl Kaplan of New York, NY.
Honey was a world traveler. She enjoyed art, musicals and playing card games with her grandchildren. Honey was a strong independent woman who had a sense for style and fashion. She could dress a table, a canvas, a room and a person with elegance. Honey worked in downtown Raleigh at the Smart Shop in the 1960s where she dressed the city's most fashionable persons. She had a witty sense of humor and always made her family laugh. Honey retired in Boca Raton, FL where she spent her days gardening, playing pai gow and creating fine art.
Honey was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Carl Kaplan, brother Bobby Carroll and sister Kathleen Smith. She is survived by her daughter Anna Bridges, husband Robert George, her grandchildren Bridget Luckinbill, husband Dan Luckinbill, Mckenzie Muhammad, husband Hakeem Muhammad, Joshua Brown, wife Toni Brown and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the and Transitions Life Care. Honey's life will be remembered in a family memorial service.
