Jean Wall Mims
Raleigh
Jean Wall Mims, passed away peacefully Thursday August 8th 2019, after an extended illness and declining health. Jean was born in Raleigh, N.C., the daughter of the late Luvene Bailey Wall and Samuel David Wall.
Growing up in Raleigh, Jean graduated from Hugh Morson High School and Peace College. Following college, she worked for a number of years with CP&L prior to her marriage to the late Carl Benton Mims, also of Raleigh. Later in life while raising their children, Jean was administrative assistant in the NC General Assembly for the Insurance Commissioner, Speaker of the House, and various House members for more than twenty years.
Jean was a life-long member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, professing her Christian faith through service there and in her daily life. She was on the Altar Guild, an active member of the Hugh Isley Sunday School class, the Lydia Bible and Prayer group, and served on various committees within the church.
An active member of the community, Jean was a member of the Raleigh Fine Arts Society, NC Museum of History docent, Mordecai House docent, the M&M Investment Club, the Inside-Out Garden Club, the Raleigh Garden Club, the CCC Bogey Buster golfing group, and the Esquire Club. Jean loved decorating, entertaining, working with her children's PTA, and flower arranging. Jean loved music and spent her last years singing in her beautiful soprano voice. Her joy was truly her family! Jean was a beautiful, gracious, devoted and loving mother.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Wall Rodden (Harry Birch), her children, Kimberly Mims Cadwallader, and Carl B. (Chip) Mims, Jr. (Pam). "Gommy" loved and adored her three grandchildren and their spouses: Mackenzie Mims, Craig Cadwallader (Jennifer), and Brian Cadwallader (Liz). She especially cherished her three great-grandchildren: Grayson Cadwallader, and twins Hailey Grace and Emma Kate Cadwallader. Most recently she learned she was to be a "Great-Gommy" again with the addition of another little girl this coming Christmas, making Grayson a "big brother." Jean is also survived by nieces and nephew: Dawn Rodden Shaw (Chris), Michael Rodden (Mike), Cindy Mims Mattair (George), Yolanda Mims Ward (Jack), and Cristy Mims Nordstrom and so many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank her many doctors and especially the numerous caregivers at Wyckford House of Avendelle Assisted Living. These caregivers have been God's Angels in eldercare. In addition, many thanks to the dedicated staff from Transitions Lifecare (Hospice) of Wake County for their care and support during Jean's extended illness. We are also so thankful to our many supportive and loving friends over the years.
A Celebration of Life service for Jean will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 2:00 p.m. in the Joseph G. Brown Chapel at Edenton Street UMC, 228 W. Edenton St., Raleigh, N.C. The family will greet visitors in the parlor following the service. A private interment will be held prior to the service in the Columbarium at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Society, Hospice of Wake County, Edenton Street UMC, or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019