Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
1615 Oberlin Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Sarah and Tom's home
625 Van Thomas Dr.
Raleigh, NC
Jean Olive Plymale


Jean Olive Plymale Obituary
Jean Olive Plymale

February 18, 1920 – April 20, 2019

Raleigh

Jean Olive Plymale, 99, of Raleigh, NC sambaed into eternity on April 20, 2019. Jean was the daughter of the late Lindsay Shepherd Olive and Sada Williamson Olive of Apex, NC.

She is survived by Trip, Keith (Judy), Shepherd (Linda) and Sarah Barbour (Tom); grandchildren: Olivia Salter and Lindsay-Jean Brehm, and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on May 24th at 1:00 pm at St. John's Baptist Church 1615 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC. Visitation will follow the service at Sarah and Tom's home, 625 Van Thomas Dr., Raleigh NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory are welcome to St. Jude's, Covenant House, or to a .

On-line condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019
