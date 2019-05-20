|
|
Jean Olive Plymale
February 18, 1920 – April 20, 2019
Raleigh
Jean Olive Plymale, 99, of Raleigh, NC sambaed into eternity on April 20, 2019. Jean was the daughter of the late Lindsay Shepherd Olive and Sada Williamson Olive of Apex, NC.
She is survived by Trip, Keith (Judy), Shepherd (Linda) and Sarah Barbour (Tom); grandchildren: Olivia Salter and Lindsay-Jean Brehm, and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on May 24th at 1:00 pm at St. John's Baptist Church 1615 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC. Visitation will follow the service at Sarah and Tom's home, 625 Van Thomas Dr., Raleigh NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory are welcome to St. Jude's, Covenant House, or to a .
Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019