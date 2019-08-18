|
|
Jean Pritchett Talley
Fuquay-Varina
Jean Pritchett Talley, 86, died August 16, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodrow Street in Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Jean was an active member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Sunday School, singing in the church choir, and serving with the Hearts of Joy ministry. She dearly loved playing the game of bridge, shopping, and meeting her friends at Bojangle's each morning.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lewis Pritchett and Grace Rouse Pritchett, her husband, Graham F. Talley, and her sister, Carolyn Pritchett Rekau.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Anne Johnson (Joe) of Rocky Mount, NC, Lynn Dowler (Craig) of Sanford, NC, Robin Russell (Lance) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; brother, Norwood L. Pritchett of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremy, Camden, and Chloe Johnson; Cody, Avery and Evan Dowler; Reed and Leah Russell; numerous cousins and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019