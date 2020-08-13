1/1
Jean Ray Harrison
Jean Ray Harrison

February 15, 1938 - August 11, 2020

WAKE FOREST

Jean Ray Harrison, 82, of Wake Forest, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. She was born in Wake County, the daughter of the late Rebecca Carter Ray and Samuel Buckner Ray and was a member of Stony Hill Baptist Church. She loved flowers and working in her garden, she loved her family and enjoyed traveling.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at Stony Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Mayfield officiating. Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing are requested.

Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lester Harrison; son, Glenn Harrison and wife, Patty, of Wake Forest; sister, Brenda Barbee of Wake Forest; brothers, Charlie Ray of Wake Forest and Gerald Ray of Greensboro; grandchildren, Daniel Harrison, Shannon Harrison, Jessica Eason, and Josh Harrison; great-grandchildren, Makayla Eason, Kyle Eason, Makensie Eason, Brody Harrison, and Elizabeth Harrison. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gordon Harrison and Greg Harrison and by her brothers, Sammy Ray and Steve Ray.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
