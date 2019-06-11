Resources More Obituaries for Jean Reeves Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Reeves

Jean Holdridge Reeves



January 27, 1920 - June 5, 2019



Pittsboro



Pittsboro -- Jean Holdridge Reeves, 99, died June 5, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Pittsboro United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12 noon. Family will receive visitors Friday, June 21, from 6-8 pm at Donaldson Funeral Home and Saturday, June 22 at 11 am in the church prior to the service.



Jean was born January 27, 1920 in Marion, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy and Lillian Johnston Holdridge. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University as a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister with a degree in home economics and from the University of Connecticut with master's degree in child development. In 1944, feeling a sense of duty as the youngest of four sisters, she enlisted in the American Red Cross to serve during WWII and was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines. Her tour of duty in the Red Cross is digitally documented in the UNC-G Women Veterans Historical Project.



It was there that Holdridge met, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Captain Thomas Long Reeves, whom she married in March 1946. Jean and Tom moved to Pittsboro, NC, where they raised four daughters on a Long Meadow Dairy farm.



In Pittsboro, Jean immersed herself in many activities, donating countless time, energy and resources to causes that she believed in strongly. She is remembered by many for her roles in the Pittsboro United Methodist Church (PUMC), such as Youth Fellowship, Methodist Women's programs and missions, music programs, and PUMC church bazaar. In addition, she was actively involved in Pittsboro public schools and the public library.



Jean's dedication to faith and family and her unconditional love was a source of positive inspiration for all who loved her, especially the extensive Holdridge, Reeves and church family and many others. How many women close to a 100 years old could relate to every generation? Her passing marks the end of an era.



She is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Kay Skalchunes of Clemmons, Melissa and Mike Raley of Raleigh, and Ann and Jørn Larsen of Durham; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and "chosen" daughters.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Myrtle Spaugh Reeves Scholarship Fund, c/o PUMC, PO Box 716, Pittsboro, NC 27312.



Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com



