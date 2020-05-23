Jean Singleton Robbins
September 30, 1918 - May 21, 2020
Aberdeen, NC
Jean S. Robbins of Aberdeen, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Jean was born September 30, 1918 to Lena and John Singleton of Candor, North Carolina. After attending Women's College in Greensboro, she completed her BA degree in Elementary Education at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Upon completion of her degree she moved to Aberdeen and taught in the Aberdeen and Southern Pines Schools for 30 years. She received her Master's Degree from UNC-Charlotte in 1970. Jean's great love and joy was working with children – her own and many others.
Jean married Joseph C. Robbins in June of 1943 and they celebrated 63 years together before his death in 2006. They reared their 4 children in Aberdeen: Alice Howard of Scarsdale, New York and Edith Glenn of Edgewater, Maryland who survive her. Her other children, Martha Pierce and Joseph Robbins, Jr. predeceased her. She is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Lauren Marchetti Robbins; plus nieces Marilyn Singleton Horton, Suzanne Singleton Gibson and nephew Frank S. Caldwell.
Church and Community were important to Jean and she showed this commitment to Page Memorial Methodist Church for over 70 years by chairing most committees and teaching Sunday School and Bible School. At 101, Jean hosted a monthly Sunday School class for young church members.
As a Community volunteer, Jean served as President of the Sandhills Book Club, the Aberdeen Garden Club and as a Brownie Scout leader. Jean and JC were recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the State of North Carolina for service and on Jean's 100th birthday the State Treasurer presented her with the first membership in the Long Lived Pine Society of NC.
Jean was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy…she was one of the few surviving Granddaughters of a Confederate veteran.
Jean often reflected on all the events she had lived through from the conclusion of WW I, Spanish Flu pandemic, ratification of the 19th amendment, Great Depression, WW II and Civil Rights struggles. Throughout her life, she was keenly interested in the news of the day and the world around her. Jean loved talking about these events with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Grace Fund of Page Memorial Church, Box 695, Aberdeen, NC 28315 or FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family would like to thank Jean's caregivers, especially Nancy Keith, for the care and dedication they gave her.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
September 30, 1918 - May 21, 2020
Aberdeen, NC
Jean S. Robbins of Aberdeen, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Jean was born September 30, 1918 to Lena and John Singleton of Candor, North Carolina. After attending Women's College in Greensboro, she completed her BA degree in Elementary Education at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Upon completion of her degree she moved to Aberdeen and taught in the Aberdeen and Southern Pines Schools for 30 years. She received her Master's Degree from UNC-Charlotte in 1970. Jean's great love and joy was working with children – her own and many others.
Jean married Joseph C. Robbins in June of 1943 and they celebrated 63 years together before his death in 2006. They reared their 4 children in Aberdeen: Alice Howard of Scarsdale, New York and Edith Glenn of Edgewater, Maryland who survive her. Her other children, Martha Pierce and Joseph Robbins, Jr. predeceased her. She is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Lauren Marchetti Robbins; plus nieces Marilyn Singleton Horton, Suzanne Singleton Gibson and nephew Frank S. Caldwell.
Church and Community were important to Jean and she showed this commitment to Page Memorial Methodist Church for over 70 years by chairing most committees and teaching Sunday School and Bible School. At 101, Jean hosted a monthly Sunday School class for young church members.
As a Community volunteer, Jean served as President of the Sandhills Book Club, the Aberdeen Garden Club and as a Brownie Scout leader. Jean and JC were recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the State of North Carolina for service and on Jean's 100th birthday the State Treasurer presented her with the first membership in the Long Lived Pine Society of NC.
Jean was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy…she was one of the few surviving Granddaughters of a Confederate veteran.
Jean often reflected on all the events she had lived through from the conclusion of WW I, Spanish Flu pandemic, ratification of the 19th amendment, Great Depression, WW II and Civil Rights struggles. Throughout her life, she was keenly interested in the news of the day and the world around her. Jean loved talking about these events with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Grace Fund of Page Memorial Church, Box 695, Aberdeen, NC 28315 or FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family would like to thank Jean's caregivers, especially Nancy Keith, for the care and dedication they gave her.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 23, 2020.