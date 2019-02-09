Home

Jean Tew
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Jean Rose Tew


Jean Rose Tew Obituary
Jean Rose Tew

December 5, 1934 - February 6, 2019

Morrisville

Jean Rose Tew, 84 of Morrisville, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019.

Jean was born on December 5, 1934, in Sampson county, to the late Allen and Emma Rose. She was a town clerk for Morrisville, NC and the church secretary for First Baptist Church of Morrisville. She retired after 30 plus years of service with the US Power Squadron.

After 61 years of marriage, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Tommy Tew. She will also be remembered by her son, Charles Tew; daughters, Mechelle Dickerson (Mike) and Patricia Gregory (Mike); sister, Judy Bundy (Sam); grandchildren, Denise Deal (Larry), Thomas Dickerson, Christopher Tew (Maryanna), and Emma Gregory; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Deal, Bradley Deal, Harley Dickerson, and Zane Dickerson.

The family will receive friends and guests on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with an interment following at Raleigh Memorial Park. A reception will be held following the services at Mitchell Funeral Home at 4:00 PM.

Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Morrisville or Transitions Hospice.

Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019
