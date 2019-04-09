Home

Jean Stasi

Jean Stasi Obituary
Jean Elizabeth Stasi

March 27, 1927 - April 1, 2019

Chapel Hill

Jean Elizabeth Stasi passed away peacefully at her home on April 1st, 2019, her favorite day of the year. Jean was born in Orange, New Jersey, March 27, 1927. In 1991, she and her high school sweetheart Gus Stasi moved from New Providence, New Jersey to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Jean is survived by her brother, John Manola (aged 101), her daughter, Satya, her son Jeffrey (wife Faustine), her grandsons Paul (wife Megan) and Finnegan (wife Bobbie) and two great-granddaughters (Violet and Aurora).

A memorial service will be held at Triangle Grace Church on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM.

Donations in Jean's name can be made to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2019
