Jean Turner, Granny to her large and loving family, died on June 9, 2019 after 96 happy years as a wife, mom, grandmom, and life-long resident of Raleigh. Preceded in death by Craven, her husband of 51 years, she grew up on Oberlin Rd in Raleigh, never living more than a few miles from her homeplace. Born on March 17, 1923, Jean was the oldest daughter of Tarlton W. and Mildred Taylor.



She was preceded in death by her one sister, Annie Taylor Teague.



She is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren: Bobby and Robin Turner of Washington, NC, granddaughters Leigh Turner, Casey Morgan (Ryan), and Molly Edwards; Todd and Sara Turner of West End, NC, grandchildren Kate Pope (Andy), Allison Donovan (Andrew), Molly Bonner (Ben), and Drew Turner; and David and Cindy Turner of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren Taylor Turner and Elizabeth Welsh (Richard).



Unassuming in every way, she was a loyal and devoted friend to many and loved by all throughout her life. A graduate of Broughton High School, Class of 1941, she was Ms. Needham Broughton and was her Alumni Class Representative for decades. She also attended Peace College, later supporting Craven and his work at Turner Tire Service.



Growing up during the war years, Jean kept her circle of friends informed publishing a newsletter about the whereabouts of the "Raleigh Boys" serving overseas. She loved the sounds of Glen Miller and could dance until the band called it a night.



She accumulated friends of all generations throughout life with many learning needle work and knitting from her expert hand. Her talents will be forever on display on the altar cushions at the Church of the Good Shepherd where she was a lifelong member and where she will be reunited with Craven.



Another great joy in her life was the time spent with her family and close friends at her lake house on Lake Gaston where her summer vegetable suppers and lacy cornbread spoiled her family. She was a clever card player and puzzle master and began every day completing the Crossword Puzzle and Cryptoquote in the News and Observer.



Her bright blue eyes and humble presence will be forever missed by everyone she touched.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Wake County ( Transitions LifeCare), her care givers Lina, Bonita, and Muriel, and her many friends at Whitaker Glenn for their support, love and care for Jean in her final days.



A memorial service in her honor will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. The family will receive friends following the service in Shepherd's Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations honoring her life and friendship can be made to the Needham Broughton High School Alumni Association at www.broughtonalumni.com



