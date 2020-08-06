1/
Jean (Custer) Tucker
Jean Tucker (Custer)

January 30, 1931 – August 3, 2020

Cary

Jean, 89, of the Jordan Oaks community, Cary, NC, peacefully passed away on August 3, 2020.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Ida Long, and her dedicated husband, George Tucker, in 2008. She is survived by her loving children: Claude Custer (Apex, NC), Tana LaRock (Gary – Chattanooga, TN), Barney Custer (Claire – Fultonville, NY), and Clyde Custer (Jill – Rexford, NY). Jean had fond memories and loved spending time with her grandchildren: Steven, Katelyn (Claude), Jason, Michelle (Tana), Rebecca (Barney), Adam, Ryan, Dylan, Sara (Clyde) and families, and had a soft spot for her cat, Marble.

Donations are appreciated to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, to end childhood cancer.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
