Jean Tucker (Custer)
January 30, 1931 – August 3, 2020
Cary
Jean, 89, of the Jordan Oaks community, Cary, NC, peacefully passed away on August 3, 2020.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Ida Long, and her dedicated husband, George Tucker, in 2008. She is survived by her loving children: Claude Custer (Apex, NC), Tana LaRock (Gary – Chattanooga, TN), Barney Custer (Claire – Fultonville, NY), and Clyde Custer (Jill – Rexford, NY). Jean had fond memories and loved spending time with her grandchildren: Steven, Katelyn (Claude), Jason, Michelle (Tana), Rebecca (Barney), Adam, Ryan, Dylan, Sara (Clyde) and families, and had a soft spot for her cat, Marble.
Donations are appreciated to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, to end childhood cancer.
