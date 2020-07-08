Jean White Finch



December 24, 1925 - July 6, 2020







Raleigh



Jean was one of two daughters born to Willie and Alma White. They lived in Colerain, NC located in Bertie County. She graduated from Meredith College in 1946 with a degree in vocal music. Because of her love for singing, she was hired by First Baptist Church as soloist for many years. She also started the childrens and youth choir at FBC. After her years of singing, she was then office manager for Royster Chamblee, Jr for years before her retirement. She lived in her home for 46 years before moving to Springmoor in 2013.



She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Evelyn White Harthcock.



She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Finch Mikeal; grandson, Peter Jason Mikeal and wife, Heather; and two great grandchildren.



Special love and thanks to her faithful and compassionate caregiver, Charisse Middleton.



A small private service will be held soon and the family has chosen to do a regular memorial service probably next year.



Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Raleigh and please designate them for the Music Ministry there. Also they may be sent to Meredith College or Colerain Baptist Church.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



