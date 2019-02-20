Home

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Jean Will Keith Smith Obituary
Jean Will

Keith Smith

January 5, 1927 - February 18, 2019

Raleigh

Jean Will Keith Smith, 92, passed away at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC on February 18, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1927 in Wake County.

Jean is survived by her sons, Larry Keith (Kathy), Michael Keith (Susan) and daughter, Sherry Kurdys (Bill). Jean is also survived by four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Erlene Sorrell; father, Everett Vance Will; step father, William Sorrell; husband, Truby Harrison Keith; husband, Newell Smith; and brother, Paul Will.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, February 21 at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
